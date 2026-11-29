Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.28.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Texas Capital initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.7% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 392,231 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,332,731 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 177.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a hospitality and entertainment company that develops and operates integrated resort properties. Its offerings combine casino gaming with hotel accommodations, dining, shopping, entertainment, and convention and exhibition facilities. The company's operations are concentrated in Macau and Singapore. Its Macau properties include The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, Sands Macao, and resort facilities at Four Seasons Hotel Macao. In Singapore, it operates Marina Bay Sands.

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