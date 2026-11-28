Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAZ. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lazard from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price target on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lazard from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Research cut Lazard from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth about $45,597,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,911 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company's stock.

Lazard Stock Performance

LAZ stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. Lazard has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.23 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 5.55%. Lazard's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Lazard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd NYSE: LAZ is a global financial advisory and asset management firm. Its Financial Advisory business advises companies, governments and other institutions on mergers and acquisitions, capital structure, restructuring and other strategic and financial matters. Through its Asset Management business, Lazard provides investment management and related services to institutions, financial intermediaries and other clients. Its offerings span a range of investment strategies and asset classes.

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