Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.86.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 to GBX 270 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 185 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group to a "sell" rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 251 to GBX 245 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 270 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an "add" rating and set a GBX 320 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

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Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

In related news, insider Mark Jordy purchased 3,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 per share, for a total transaction of £10,577.40. Insiders acquired 11,018 shares of company stock worth $3,240,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.8%

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 298.51 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 217.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 318.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.64. The firm has a market cap of £15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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