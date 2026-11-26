Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $444.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Mizuho set a $350.00 price objective on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded Lennox International from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lennox International from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $547.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on LII

Lennox International Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $350.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $322.00 and a twelve month high of $587.27.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.45). Lennox International had a return on equity of 62.34% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel Sessa sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $292,777.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,233,808.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lennox International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 907 shares of the construction company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,551 shares of the construction company's stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the construction company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the construction company's stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International designs, manufactures and markets heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. Its products include residential furnaces, air conditioners and heat pumps, as well as commercial climate-control systems and refrigeration equipment. The company serves residential, commercial and refrigeration markets, with operations primarily focused on North America and a presence in other international markets. Its businesses also provide related parts and services, including equipment installation and maintenance through company-owned and independent distribution channels.

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