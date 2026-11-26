LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LGI Homes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 16th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 669.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 266,377 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Up 3.9%

LGI Homes stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 15.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $444.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. is a residential homebuilder headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2003, the company develops and sells newly built homes, including single-family houses and townhomes, in planned communities. Its homes are marketed to a range of buyers, including first-time buyers and households seeking larger homes. The company operates under the LGI Homes and Terrata Homes brands, offering homes across markets in multiple U.S. states. Its communities feature a variety of home designs and locations, with offerings that vary by market.

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