Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $457.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Freedom Capital started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Freedom Broker began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $471.00 price target on the stock.

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Littelfuse Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of LFUS opened at $379.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $397.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.50. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $248.60 and a twelve month high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.82. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $795.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Littelfuse's payout ratio is currently 262.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Ruppel sold 1,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.57, for a total value of $604,023.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,570.40. This trade represents a 24.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,148,821,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,790,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,057,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,471,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $115,306,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc. is a technology manufacturer specializing in products that help protect, control and sense electrical energy. Founded in 1927, the company has expanded from its early focus on circuit protection into a broader portfolio serving a range of industries. Its products include fuses and other circuit-protection components, power semiconductors, relays, switches and sensors. These products are used in applications across the automotive, industrial and electronics markets, including vehicles, equipment and electronic systems.

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