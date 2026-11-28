Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded LivaNova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LivaNova from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings raised LivaNova from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price objective on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $273,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $345,896.34. This represents a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex Shvartsburg sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.91, for a total transaction of $227,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,583.77. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,950 shares of company stock valued at $819,114 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $1,418,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company's stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,562 shares of the company's stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

LivaNova Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $56.44 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $393.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.13 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products for cardiovascular care and neuromodulation. The company was formed in 2015 through the combination of Cyberonics and Sorin Group. In neuromodulation, LivaNova's VNS Therapy system delivers vagus nerve stimulation and is used as an adjunctive treatment for certain people with drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression. Its cardiovascular products support cardiac surgery and include heart-lung machines, oxygenators and related perfusion equipment.

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