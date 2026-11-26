Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,048.35.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Stonex Financial raised Lumentum to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lumentum from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $1,300.00 to $900.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $820.00 to $685.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

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Lumentum News Roundup

These are some of the LITE news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum’s latest reported quarter was a record, with earnings per share beating estimates and revenue up sharply year over year. A comparison with Applied Optoelectronics also highlighted Lumentum’s improving profitability and rising earnings estimates. Article: AAOI vs. Lumentum: Which Optical Networking Stock Has an Edge Now?

Lumentum’s latest reported quarter was a record, with earnings per share beating estimates and revenue up sharply year over year. A comparison with Applied Optoelectronics also highlighted Lumentum’s improving profitability and rising earnings estimates. Negative Sentiment: One report says Lumentum has fallen 42% since October 28 despite its best quarter, pointing to Marvell-related stock sentiment as a factor behind the disconnect between results and share performance. Separate coverage also notes investor pushback around Marvell-related deal sentiment. Article: Lumentum Has Lost 42% Since October 28 Despite Its Best Quarter Ever. Marvell’s Stock Is Why

One report says Lumentum has fallen 42% since October 28 despite its best quarter, pointing to Marvell-related stock sentiment as a factor behind the disconnect between results and share performance. Separate coverage also notes investor pushback around Marvell-related deal sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sold small amounts of stock under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and retained more than 102,000 shares afterward. The planned sales may be less informative than discretionary insider trading. SEC Form 4 filing

Lumentum Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of LITE opened at $476.58 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $279.06 and a 52 week high of $1,143.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $804.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $811.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 175.82% and a positive return on equity of 28.85%. The business's revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 115 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.65, for a total transaction of $51,479.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,880.25. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael E. Hurlston sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.38, for a total value of $310,376.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 179,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,618,766.84. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,012 shares of company stock valued at $33,991,408. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. develops and manufactures optical and photonic products used in communications networks and industrial applications. Its products include components and modules that help transmit, switch and manage optical signals across telecommunications and data center networks. The company also supplies lasers and other photonic technologies for industrial uses, including manufacturing and materials processing. Lumentum serves customers around the world, including network equipment providers, cloud and data center operators, and industrial manufacturers.

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