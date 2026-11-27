Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAIR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Madison Air Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Madison Air Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Madison Air Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Madison Air Solutions from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Madison Air Solutions from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Air Solutions during the second quarter worth about $251,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Madison Air Solutions by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,542,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,955,000 after buying an additional 749,745 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Madison Air Solutions by 42.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,337,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,908,000 after buying an additional 1,902,991 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Air Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,732,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Air Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,411,000.

Madison Air Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MAIR stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Madison Air Solutions has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Madison Air Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Air Solutions will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Air Solutions

Madison Air Solutions designs, manufactures and services heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment and indoor air quality products. Its offerings include air-handling systems, ventilation equipment, filtration products and related controls. The company provides engineered solutions for a range of settings, including commercial buildings, data centers, healthcare facilities and industrial environments, where ventilation and air quality requirements can be specialized. Madison Air Solutions is part of Madison Industries, a privately held industrial company.

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