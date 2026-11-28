MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.89.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised MARA from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MARA from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MARA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MARA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

MARA Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 5.23. MARA has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $1.67. The business had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $183.24 million. MARA had a negative net margin of 411.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MARA will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $186,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,149,585 shares in the company, valued at $28,175,682.15. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,515 shares of company stock valued at $810,297. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,821 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 219,655 shares during the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 10.9% in the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 260,820 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 25.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, is a digital-asset and energy technology company best known for mining bitcoin. It operates and supports data centers equipped with specialized computers that validate transactions on the Bitcoin network and earn bitcoin rewards. The company was established as Marathon Patent Group in 2010 and later shifted its focus to bitcoin mining. It has expanded its operations in the United States and has pursued international opportunities, while also exploring ways to use energy and computing infrastructure beyond cryptocurrency mining.

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