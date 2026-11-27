Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

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Insider Activity

In other Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares news, insider Paolo Tonucci sold 16,666 shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,200,451.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,252,905 shares in the company, valued at $90,246,747.15. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 455 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 4,046.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 622 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Price Performance

MRX opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.07. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Marex Group plc is a global financial services company that provides market access, liquidity and related services to businesses and institutions. Its clients include producers and consumers of commodities, financial institutions and other market participants. The company's services include clearing and execution for exchange-traded and over-the-counter markets, agency execution, and market making. Marex also offers hedging solutions and investment products, with activity across markets such as energy, metals, agriculture, foreign exchange and fixed income.

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