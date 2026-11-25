Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho set a $352.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial set a $332.00 target price on MasTec in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MasTec from $313.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Stock Down 4.4%

MTZ opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $143.45 and a 52 week high of $441.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.91.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Love sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total value of $72,658.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,509.52. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $3,178,069,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $896,609,300. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $555,825,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $280,544,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,920,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction and engineering company that builds and maintains systems used to deliver energy, communications and other essential services. Its work includes planning, installation, upgrading and maintenance of infrastructure for customers across a range of industries. The company's activities include communications networks such as fiber and wireless systems; electric power transmission and distribution; clean-energy and other infrastructure projects; and pipelines and related facilities.

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