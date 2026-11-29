Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Match Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.83 per share, for a total transaction of $97,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 72,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,050.97. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 3,531 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $149,820.33. Following the sale, the director owned 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,778.77. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,859,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,754,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,631,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $891.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.45 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 361.92%. The company's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Match Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of online dating and social discovery services. Its brands include Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Meetic, OurTime, BLK, Chispa and The League. These services help people connect through mobile apps and websites, with features and business models that vary by brand. The company traces its roots to Match.com, which launched in 1995. Match Group became an independent, publicly traded company in 2020 after separating from IAC. Match Group serves users in numerous countries, with apps and services available across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions.

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