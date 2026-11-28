MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNOV. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MediciNova from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get MediciNova alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on MNOV

MediciNova Stock Performance

MNOV opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.71.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. MediciNova had a negative net margin of 1,126.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 3D Investment Partners Pte. Lt sold 640,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,862,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,127,526.90. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MediciNova during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company's stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops small-molecule drug candidates for neurological, pulmonary and other conditions. The company is based in La Jolla, California, and conducts research and clinical development through collaborations and studies in the United States and other countries. Its lead candidate, MN-166 (ibudilast), is being studied for several conditions, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and substance use disorders.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MediciNova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MediciNova wasn't on the list.

While MediciNova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report