Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Citigroup began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.40 price objective on the stock. CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Texas Capital lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 18th.

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Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 85.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,581,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 726,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 177.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 570,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,600 shares of the company's stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 325,900 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 742,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 87,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company's stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 4.2%

MLCO opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment develops, owns and operates integrated resorts that combine casino gaming with hotels, dining, retail, entertainment and convention facilities. Its properties include City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau, as well as City of Dreams Manila in the Philippines. The company has also developed and operated resort and casino facilities in Cyprus, extending its business beyond its core Macau and Philippine markets. Its offerings are designed to serve both gaming customers and visitors seeking hospitality and entertainment experiences.

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