Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard Deluca sold 58,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $8,611,961.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 112,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,718,469.55. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Key Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here's some of the latest news about MRK:

Positive Sentiment: Merck partnered with Isomorphic Labs on AI-driven oncology drug discovery, combining Merck’s oncology data with computational models to identify and refine potential cancer drug candidates. The deal could support longer-term pipeline growth, although its programs are still in early discovery. Merck Ties New AI Oncology Discovery Deal to Future Pipeline Growth

Merck partnered with Isomorphic Labs on AI-driven oncology drug discovery, combining Merck’s oncology data with computational models to identify and refine potential cancer drug candidates. The deal could support longer-term pipeline growth, although its programs are still in early discovery. Positive Sentiment: An analyst reportedly raised the FY2026 EPS forecast for Merck, a potentially favorable signal for earnings expectations; the provided report does not specify the size of the revision. FY2026 EPS Forecast for Merck Boosted by Analyst

An analyst reportedly raised the FY2026 EPS forecast for Merck, a potentially favorable signal for earnings expectations; the provided report does not specify the size of the revision. Neutral Sentiment: Merck announced it will participate in the Evercore Healthcare Conference. The announcement did not include new business or financial guidance. Merck to Participate in the 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 4.6%

MRK stock opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $156.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.13, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.52%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company that develops and markets prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal-health products. The company's research and commercial activities span areas including oncology, infectious diseases, vaccines, cardiovascular disease and immunology. Its products include the cancer medicine Keytruda and the Gardasil vaccine. Founded in the United States in 1891, Merck & Co. became an independent company in 1917. It is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey, and operates internationally.

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