Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fifty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $826.41.

Several research firms have commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. President Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $660.00 to $897.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. New Street Research lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $730.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CICC Research cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $773.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $609.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50-day moving average is $672.47 and its 200-day moving average is $628.19. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Top Meta Platforms Stories

These are some of the META stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Article: Amazon and Meta reportedly in talks

Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling increased concern about how major AI companies will finance data-center construction. That skepticism could weigh on Meta as investors assess its substantial AI investment plans. Article: Credit markets sound alarm on AI spending

Credit markets are signaling increased concern about how major AI companies will finance data-center construction. That skepticism could weigh on Meta as investors assess its substantial AI investment plans. Negative Sentiment: COO Javier Olivan reported stock sales under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Such planned transactions are less informative than discretionary selling, but insider sales can still add a modest cautionary signal.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,904,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 over the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Allied Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $2,486,028,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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