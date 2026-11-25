MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDXG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded MiMedx Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut MiMedx Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho set a $7.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of MiMedx Group to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $455.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.17.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. MiMedx Group had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $62.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $46,795,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,910,564 shares of the company's stock worth $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,012 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,019,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 552,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 214,633 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group is a healthcare company that develops and markets biologic products made from donated human placental tissue. Its offerings include amniotic membrane and umbilical cord allografts for use in wound care and surgical procedures. The company's products include EpiFix, used in the management of certain chronic wounds, and other tissue-based products for wound and surgical applications. MiMedx uses its proprietary PURION processing method to prepare donated tissue for clinical use. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, MiMedx primarily serves healthcare providers in the United States, with sales in select international markets.

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