Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have commented on AVO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mission Produce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock.

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Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of AVO opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $939.93 million, a PE ratio of 357.45 and a beta of 0.45. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

In related news, Director Luis Gonzalez purchased 22,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $247,131.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,026,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,833,571.30. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen Barnard sold 21,646 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $281,398.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,684,794 shares in the company, valued at $21,902,322. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,747. Company insiders own 30.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 258.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,976,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 416,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 809.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,135 shares of the company's stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 823,130 shares of the company's stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 384,580 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce is a global producer, packer and distributor of fresh avocados and other fruit. The company sources produce from growing regions around the world and provides services that include packing, ripening, quality control and distribution. Founded in 1983 by Steve Barnard, Mission Produce has built a global supply chain serving customers in North America, Europe and Asia. Its sourcing network includes countries such as Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia, helping supply fruit across different growing seasons.

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