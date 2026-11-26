MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the forty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $461.62.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut MongoDB to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $440.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Yorkville Ives began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

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Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.97, for a total value of $3,599,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 952,953 shares in the company, valued at $343,034,491.41. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.92, for a total value of $375,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,648,309.92. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,213. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBH Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in MongoDB by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ MDB opened at $313.53 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $473.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.59, a PEG ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.35.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.01 million. MongoDB had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.390-6.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post 0.50 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. develops database software and related services for businesses and developers. Its core product, MongoDB, is a document database designed to store and manage data in a flexible format for applications across a range of industries and use cases. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a managed cloud database service available across major cloud platforms, as well as software that customers can deploy in their own environments. MongoDB also provides tools and services for application development, database management, security, and data operations.

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