Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:ONT - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:ONT - Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONT opened at $22.44 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.77 million, a PE ratio of -74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:ONT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $203.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.10 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group is an environmental services company that helps businesses and government organizations address regulatory requirements and environmental challenges. Its work spans environmental consulting, testing, measurement, remediation and related technical services. The company's services include air quality and emissions monitoring, environmental laboratory analysis, permitting and compliance support, emergency response, and the cleanup and reuse of contaminated sites. Montrose also provides services related to water quality and emerging contaminants.

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