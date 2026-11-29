Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.93.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Natera from $340.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

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Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Brophy sold 1,906 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.55, for a total value of $811,098.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,819,565.70. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 15,160 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.89, for a total value of $4,955,652.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,238,698.51. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,056 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,989. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,962,770,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Natera by 26,462.7% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,398,794 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $578,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 833,376 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $226,220,000 after purchasing an additional 80,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $214,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,960,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $302.72 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $371.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.86. Natera has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $437.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $793.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.54 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes genetic testing services, with a focus on women's health, oncology and organ health. Its tests use DNA analysis, including cell-free DNA found in blood, to provide information that can support clinical care. In women's health, Natera offers Panorama, a noninvasive prenatal screening test, and Horizon, a carrier screening test. Its oncology portfolio includes Signatera, a personalized molecular residual disease test used to monitor cancer.

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