National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

NGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Grid Transco

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

Shares of NGG stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. National Grid Transco has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64.

National Grid Transco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 286.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid Transco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 44.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,665 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. William John Sempolinski purchased a new position in National Grid Transco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,138,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid Transco by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Grid Transco by 7.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,112 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company's stock.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid plc, formerly known as National Grid Transco, is an energy infrastructure company formed in 2002 through the merger of National Grid Group and Lattice Group. It adopted the name National Grid plc in 2005. The company owns and operates high-voltage electricity transmission infrastructure in England and Wales, moving power from generators to regional networks and large customers. Its work includes maintaining and upgrading the grid and connecting new energy sources. In the United States, National Grid operates electricity and natural gas distribution networks, primarily in New York and Massachusetts.

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