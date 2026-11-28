Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

VYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $9.75 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NCR Voyix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 60,644.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,467 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 1.6%

VYX opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.40. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides software, technology and services to retailers and restaurants. Its offerings include point-of-sale systems, self-service checkout and ordering, payment solutions, and software that helps businesses manage operations and customer experiences across in-store and digital channels. The company was formed in 2023 when NCR Corporation separated its ATM-focused business into NCR Atleos and renamed the remaining company NCR Voyix. NCR Voyix later divested its digital banking business, sharpening its focus on retail and restaurant technology.

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