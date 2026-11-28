Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Neogen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised Neogen from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

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Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.86. The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.18 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,545,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neogen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,132,021 shares of the company's stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neogen by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,601,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 295,329 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Neogen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,537,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth $45,094,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products and services focused on food and animal safety. Its offerings help food producers, processors, laboratories and livestock producers detect risks, support animal health and meet safety and quality requirements. Neogen's food safety products include tests for foodborne pathogens, allergens, toxins and sanitation indicators, as well as related laboratory supplies and services. Its animal safety offerings include veterinary instruments, animal health products, biosecurity solutions and genetic testing services for livestock.

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