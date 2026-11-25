Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, October 12th.

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NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 30.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 110.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,132 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics is a cancer-focused diagnostics company that provides laboratory testing and related services to physicians, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare organizations. Its clinical testing helps support the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company offers a range of oncology tests, including molecular, cytogenetic, pathology and flow cytometry services. Its capabilities also include next-generation sequencing and liquid biopsy testing, which can help clinicians assess tumor characteristics and inform treatment decisions.

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