NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTST. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on NTST

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2250 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 409.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 62.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is a Dallas-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages single-tenant retail properties leased to businesses across the United States. Its portfolio focuses on retailers that provide everyday goods and services, including grocery, convenience, pharmacy and home-improvement businesses. The company primarily uses net leases, under which tenants generally pay some or all property expenses in addition to rent. NETSTREIT was formed in 2019 and became a publicly traded company in 2020.

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