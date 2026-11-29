Shares of Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Neutron from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Neutron in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Neutron from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Neutron from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIME

Neutron Stock Up 3.0%

LIME opened at $19.11 on Friday. Neutron has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.83.

Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $360.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neutron will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIME. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Neutron during the 3rd quarter worth $40,741,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Neutron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Elwood Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Neutron in the third quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Neutron in the third quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neutron in the third quarter valued at about $10,820,000.

Neutron Company Profile

Neutron Holdings, Inc. is the company behind Lime, a micromobility business that operates shared electric scooters and bicycles. Its app-based service lets riders locate, unlock and pay for vehicles for short trips. Founded in 2017, Lime began as a bike-sharing company and later expanded into electric scooters and other micromobility services. Its operations have included markets in North America, Europe and other regions. The company is commonly known by the Lime brand. I could not verify that Neutron Holdings is a Nasdaq-listed company under the symbol LIME.

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