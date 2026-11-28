New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

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New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Oriental Education & Technology Group

In other news, Director Louis Hsieh sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $926,361.93. This trade represents a 34.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group is a China-based education services provider founded in Beijing in 1993 by Yu Minhong. The company serves students and families through in-person and online programs. Its offerings include English and other language instruction, test preparation, tutoring and other learning services, as well as study-abroad consulting and educational materials. New Oriental has also developed study tours and other education-related services. After changes to China's education policies reshaped the private tutoring sector, the company adjusted its offerings and continues to provide education and learning services across China.

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