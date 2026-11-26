NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.82.

NAMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

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Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 792,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,705.95. This trade represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Kastelein sold 50,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,257,657.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,629.06. This trade represents a 42.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 12.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 84.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 387,698 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 18,088,902 shares of the company's stock worth $613,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,128 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,026 shares of the company's stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 158,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 180,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 107,552 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.15.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral treatments for cardiometabolic diseases, particularly conditions involving elevated cholesterol and cardiovascular risk. The company's lead investigational medicine is obicetrapib, an oral inhibitor of cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) being studied to lower LDL cholesterol. NewAmsterdam has evaluated obicetrapib both on its own and in combination with ezetimibe, including in clinical studies involving people with inherited high cholesterol or established cardiovascular disease whose cholesterol remains elevated despite existing treatment.

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