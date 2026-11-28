NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,020,476 shares of the company's stock worth $28,362,000 after purchasing an additional 936,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,507,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,674,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 799,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 413,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.43.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04).

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. is a Canadian uranium company focused on the exploration and development of uranium resources for the nuclear energy industry. The company is based in Vancouver and conducts its principal activities in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a major uranium-producing region. NexGen's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Rook I project, which includes the Arrow uranium deposit. The company is advancing the project toward potential development; it is not currently a uranium producer. Founded in 2011, NexGen is led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Leigh Curyer.

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