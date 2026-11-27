Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.50.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

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Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $830,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,059.40. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles McMillen sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $410,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $751,023.98. This trade represents a 35.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $104,160,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 643,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,413 shares of the company's stock worth $68,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,947 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,578,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 61.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company's stock worth $29,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,981 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $209.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $153.17 and a 12-month high of $254.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business's revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Nexstar Media Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.70%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group is a U.S. media company focused on local television broadcasting and national programming. It owns and operates local television stations across the country, many affiliated with major broadcast networks, and produces local news, sports, and other programming for viewers in their communities. The company also operates NewsNation, a national news and entertainment network, and holds a majority interest in The CW. Its digital businesses distribute news and other content online, while advertising and fees for carrying its stations and networks are among its business activities.

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