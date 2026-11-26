nLight (NASDAQ:LASR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised nLight from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on nLight in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised nLight from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

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Insider Transactions at nLight

In related news, Director William Gossman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 100,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,447,134.36. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 200,000 shares of nLight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $8,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,760,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,115,031.74. The trade was a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,281 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,770. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of nLight by 276.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in nLight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nLight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nLight by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in nLight in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLight Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of nLight stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. nLight has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -148.96 and a beta of 2.46.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. nLight had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $73.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nLight will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nLight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures lasers and related photonics products for industrial, aerospace and defense applications. Its offerings include high-power semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and ultrafast lasers, along with components and systems used to deliver and control laser energy. The company's products support applications such as materials processing and other industrial tasks, as well as defense technologies including directed-energy systems. nLIGHT serves customers in the United States and international markets.

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