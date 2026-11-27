Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Huntington began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Northwest Natural Gas to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

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Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $51.77 on Friday. Northwest Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $45.69 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.40 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Northwest Natural Gas's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.4925. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Northwest Natural Gas's payout ratio is 66.23%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural Gas

In related news, Director David Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $77,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,950.73. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $222,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 197.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,321 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas, now organized as NW Natural Holdings, is a utility company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas through its NW Natural subsidiary. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. Founded in 1859 as the Portland Gas Light Company, the business has grown from a local gas provider into a regional utility. Its operations also include natural gas storage and, through subsidiaries, water and wastewater services.

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