Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

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Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,886,636 shares of the company's stock worth $115,618,000 after acquiring an additional 93,584 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,289,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a global cruise company that operates three brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Its businesses provide cruise vacations, including onboard dining, entertainment and other guest services, as well as shore excursions at destinations on their itineraries. Norwegian Cruise Line offers contemporary cruise experiences, while Oceania Cruises focuses on destination-oriented travel and cuisine. Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers an all-inclusive luxury cruise experience.

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