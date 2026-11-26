Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novartis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Novartis from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

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Institutional Trading of Novartis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $359,304,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PCM Encore LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCM Encore LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company's stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,788,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company's stock.

Novartis Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day moving average is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Novartis has a 1 year low of $128.91 and a 1 year high of $170.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. Novartis had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Novartis's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a Swiss pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative medicines. Its research and products address a range of disease areas, including cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, immunology and neuroscience. The company also develops treatments using technologies such as gene therapy and radioligand therapy. Its medicines include Entresto for certain heart conditions, Cosentyx for inflammatory diseases, Kisqali for breast cancer and Kesimpta for multiple sclerosis.

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