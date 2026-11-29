Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.19.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "sector weight" rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Freedom Broker lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

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Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $67.90 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $57.34 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,014.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is an agricultural inputs and services company that produces and sells potash, nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers. Its products support crop nutrition and are used by farmers and agricultural businesses around the world. The company also operates an agricultural retail business that supplies crop nutrients, crop protection products and seeds, along with agronomic advice and other services to growers. Its retail operations serve customers in markets including North America, South America and Australia.

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