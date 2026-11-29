Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings cut NVIDIA from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total value of $4,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,657,660 shares in the company, valued at $402,449,453.80. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recent NVIDIA Headlines

These are some of the NVDA headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Article: Will Jensen Huang's return be the spark the shaky AI market needs?

Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Governance concerns remain a separate overhang: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing management and board oversight risks. Huang is also due to testify before Congress, and securities class-action notices add legal uncertainty, although such notices do not establish wrongdoing. Article: S&P warns Nvidia credit rating could be cut over management and governance risk

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.74%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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