Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut O-I Glass from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

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O-I Glass Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $4.84 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.98 and a beta of 0.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. O-I Glass's revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Latest O-I Glass News

Investors following OI have been watching these news items:

Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges that O-I Glass misled investors during March 14, 2025–July 28, 2026. Allegations cited include undisclosed delays and higher costs affecting its Fit to Win savings plan and $1.45 billion 2027 EBITDA target, as well as European energy pressures. These claims have not been proven. Lawsuit allegations and deadline

The lawsuit alleges that O-I Glass misled investors during March 14, 2025–July 28, 2026. Allegations cited include undisclosed delays and higher costs affecting its Fit to Win savings plan and $1.45 billion 2027 EBITDA target, as well as European energy pressures. These claims have not been proven. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that December 28, 2026 is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The notices are largely reminders about the pending case, not announcements of additional legal actions. Shareholder notice

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,727,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,238,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $97,094,000 after acquiring an additional 729,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 32.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,143,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,961 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 33.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,125,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,563,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 479,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company's stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass containers for food and beverage brands. Its products include bottles and jars used for beer, wine, spirits, nonalcoholic beverages, and food, serving customers across consumer and industrial markets. The company traces its roots to the Owens Bottle Company, established in 1903 by glassmaking innovator Michael J. Owens. It later became Owens-Illinois and adopted the O-I Glass name in 2020. O-I Glass serves customers in the Americas and Europe, with operations and sales activities across multiple countries.

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