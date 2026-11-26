Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company.

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Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.50. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a negative change from Oaktree Specialty Lending's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oaktree Specialty Lending's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $3,236,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,010,332 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $47,723,000 after acquiring an additional 140,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company's stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company that provides financing to middle-market companies. It is externally managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management. The company invests primarily in privately negotiated debt, including first- and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and mezzanine financing. It may also make preferred equity and other equity investments, often alongside its debt investments. Oaktree Specialty Lending focuses mainly on companies in the United States, seeking to provide flexible financing for business growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other corporate needs.

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