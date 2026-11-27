ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODD. Barclays upped their target price on ODDITY Tech from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ODDITY Tech from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ODDITY Tech from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ODDITY Tech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ODD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ODDITY Tech news, CFO Mann Drucker sold 12,286 shares of ODDITY Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $175,321.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,657,246.45. The trade was a 9.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,812 shares of company stock worth $303,914.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODDITY Tech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 38.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in ODDITY Tech by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in ODDITY Tech by 11,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company's stock.

ODDITY Tech Price Performance

ODD stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. ODDITY Tech has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $779.06 million, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 2.14.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.53 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ODDITY Tech will post -0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

ODDITY Tech Ltd. is a technology-driven consumer company that develops and operates digital-first beauty and wellness brands. Its portfolio includes IL MAKIAGE, which offers makeup and skincare products, and SpoiledChild, which focuses on beauty and wellness products. The company uses data analytics, artificial intelligence and other technology to support product development, personalized recommendations and online shopping. Its brands primarily sell directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms.

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