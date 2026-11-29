Shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Olin from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Olin from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olin

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Olin's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Olin's dividend payout ratio is -54.42%.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $1,267,000. Amundi lifted its position in Olin by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 684,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 527,586 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 1,601.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 198,108 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $14,770,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation is a chemicals and ammunition manufacturer with three principal businesses: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. Its chemical operations produce products such as chlorine, caustic soda, hydrogen, bleach, hydrochloric acid, and vinyls used in industrial and consumer applications. Through its Epoxy business, Olin makes epoxy resins and related materials used in coatings, adhesives, composites, and other products. Winchester manufactures sporting and military ammunition, along with ammunition components and related products for hunting, sport shooting, and other markets.

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