Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, November 9th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,838,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,230,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $137,876,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $88,363,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $50,271,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $47.35 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $340.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.16 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 58.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is 109.68%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on properties used in long-term care and other healthcare services. The company primarily invests in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities, providing capital to healthcare operators through property leases, mortgages and other real estate-related investments. Founded in 1992, Omega generally uses long-term lease arrangements, including triple-net leases, under which operators are typically responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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