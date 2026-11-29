Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Freedom Broker upped their price objective on ONEOK from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,537,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,610,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,633,749 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,793,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,834,827 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,028,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,504,989 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,596,000 after purchasing an additional 272,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,678,654 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $406,762,000 after purchasing an additional 99,034 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.63. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.46%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc. is a midstream energy company that gathers, processes, transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its infrastructure connects producers with utilities, industrial customers, refineries and other markets. The company also gathers and transports crude oil and operates pipelines and terminals for refined petroleum products. Its footprint spans major U.S. producing regions, including the Permian Basin, the Mid-Continent and the Rocky Mountain region, with connections to markets across the country.

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