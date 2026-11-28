Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised Ormat Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Balance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company's stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

ORA opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.23 and a 1-year high of $146.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $275.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ormat Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies is a renewable energy company that develops, owns and operates geothermal power plants and facilities that generate electricity from recovered energy. It also provides geothermal power equipment and services, including systems based on Organic Rankine Cycle technology, which converts heat into electricity. Founded in 1965 in Israel, Ormat has expanded its operations across multiple markets, including the United States and countries in Central America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia.

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