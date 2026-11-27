Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORKA shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

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Insider Activity at Oruka Therapeutics

In other news, Director Kristine M. Ball sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,888,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,888,740. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lawrence Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $2,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 923,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,251,036.80. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 197,950 shares of company stock worth $18,288,360 in the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,916,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $155,958,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $130,968,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 224.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,499,000 after acquiring an additional 402,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

ORKA stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $115.51. The firm's fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.24 and a beta of -0.34.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting antibody medicines for chronic inflammatory skin diseases. Its research focuses on pathways involved in conditions such as plaque psoriasis, with the goal of extending the time between treatments. The company's pipeline includes ORKA-001, an antibody targeting interleukin-23 (IL-23), and ORKA-002, which targets interleukin-17A and interleukin-17F (IL-17A/F). Both programs are being developed as potential treatments for inflammatory skin conditions.

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