Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Armas sold 835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $64,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,529.70. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,910.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $94.57.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Otis Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide designs, manufactures, installs, services, and modernizes elevators, escalators, and moving walkways. Its equipment is used in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and institutional buildings, including offices, hotels, hospitals, and transit systems. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and modernization services for its own equipment and products made by other manufacturers. These services help building owners and operators maintain the safety, reliability, and performance of vertical transportation systems.

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