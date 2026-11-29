Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.05 to $2.70 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Gibson, II sold 661,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $2,058,244.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,083,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,370,767.28. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corient Private Wealth LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $34,584.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 1.3%

PACB opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 5,752.12% and a negative net margin of 81.31%. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, or PacBio, develops and sells DNA sequencing systems and related products for life science research and clinical applications. The company is known for its single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology, which produces long reads that can help researchers study complex regions of the genome and identify genetic variations. Its portfolio includes HiFi sequencing systems such as the Revio and Vega platforms, along with instruments, consumables, software and services used to prepare, sequence and analyze genetic samples.

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