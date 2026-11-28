Shares of Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDYN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palladyne AI from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palladyne AI from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palladyne AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palladyne AI by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the company's stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Palladyne AI by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palladyne AI by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Palladyne AI by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Palladyne AI by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company's stock.

Palladyne AI Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:PDYN opened at $2.62 on Friday. Palladyne AI has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 million. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 60.34% and a negative net margin of 196.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palladyne AI will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp. develops artificial intelligence software designed to help robots and other machines operate more autonomously in complex, changing environments. Its technology is intended to enable systems to perceive their surroundings, learn tasks and adapt their actions, including in settings where tasks may be difficult to pre-program. The company offers the Palladyne™ IQ software platform, which is designed to work with robotic hardware and support applications across industrial and other sectors.

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