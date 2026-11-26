Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fifty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $405.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. New Street Research set a $415.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens set a $400.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are a few of the latest headlines about PANW:

Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks to “Buy,” offering a counterpoint to the more cautious analyst commentary. Phillip Securities upgrade

Phillip Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks to “Buy,” offering a counterpoint to the more cautious analyst commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Josh Paul sold 1,100 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and retained more than 90,000 shares, which may temper the significance of the sale. Insider sale report

Chief Accounting Officer Josh Paul sold 1,100 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and retained more than 90,000 shares, which may temper the significance of the sale. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply reduced its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates and cut forecasts for several FY2027 quarters, while maintaining a “Market Perform” rating. The revisions could reinforce concerns about future earnings. Analyst estimates

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $356.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.84, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $366.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.07. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $432.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.260-4.300 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John Key sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.03, for a total transaction of $940,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,760,300. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.67, for a total transaction of $394,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 90,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,354,903.36. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,410 shares of company stock worth $20,899,173. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,833,462,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,569,755,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,481,236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,476,753 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,603,473,000 after buying an additional 3,101,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that provides products and services to help organizations protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints, and digital operations. Founded in 2005, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and serves customers around the world. Its offerings include Strata network security products, such as next-generation firewalls; Prisma solutions for cloud security and secure access; and Cortex tools for security operations, threat detection, and response.

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